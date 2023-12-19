A number of arrests were made as Wigan police went undercover in a crackdown against crime at Wigan interchange.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Among those detained was a man suspected of robbery and possessing class B drugs.

He was pictured being put into the back of a police van while handcuffed at the bus station last night (December 18).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a class B drug

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post by GMP Wigan West on social media read: “He is now enjoying one of our luxury en-suite rooms complete with on-call room service.