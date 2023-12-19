News you can trust since 1853
This is the moment a robbery suspect is arrested during a crime crackdown at Wigan bus station

A number of arrests were made as Wigan police went undercover in a crackdown against crime at Wigan interchange.
By Charles Graham
Published 19th Dec 2023, 07:39 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 07:39 GMT
Among those detained was a man suspected of robbery and possessing class B drugs.

He was pictured being put into the back of a police van while handcuffed at the bus station last night (December 18).

The man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a class B drug
The man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a class B drug
A post by GMP Wigan West on social media read: “He is now enjoying one of our luxury en-suite rooms complete with on-call room service.

“Our Officers patrol all transport infrastructure using a combination of uniform and plain clothes patrols to target criminality and keep you safe.”

