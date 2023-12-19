This is the moment a robbery suspect is arrested during a crime crackdown at Wigan bus station
A number of arrests were made as Wigan police went undercover in a crackdown against crime at Wigan interchange.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Among those detained was a man suspected of robbery and possessing class B drugs.
He was pictured being put into the back of a police van while handcuffed at the bus station last night (December 18).
A post by GMP Wigan West on social media read: “He is now enjoying one of our luxury en-suite rooms complete with on-call room service.