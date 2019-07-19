Three men charged after death of mother of five in Wigan

Three more men have been charged by police investigating the death of a mother of five after a horrific car crash.

Detectives continue to investigate a collision involving a black Volkswagen Polo, a silver Mercedes C220 saloon and a grey Volkswagen Amarok on Bickershaw Lane, Abram, shortly after 5.45pm on Saturday, April 20.

Emergency services attended, but the driver of the Polo, 34-year-old Joanne Bailey-Collinge, died in hospital.

Leon Kenny, 28, of Warrington Road, Abram, and Kyle Doherty, 27, of Mains Avenue, Bamfurlong, have now been charged with kidnap in connection with the incident.

Harley Greenwood, 20, of Warrington Road, Abram, was charged with assisting an offender.

Police said the three men have been bailed to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, August 13.

Three other men have already been charged and appeared in court following the crash.

In a short hearing at Manchester Crown Court in May, 27-year-old Joseph Pownall, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Lewis Fisher, 21, of Poolstock Lane, Wigan, entered not guilty pleas to causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of driving without a licence and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Both men will face trial at Manchester Crown Court on Monday, October 7.

Steven Fairclough, 42, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and will be sentenced following the outcomes of the trial.