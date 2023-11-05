News you can trust since 1853
Three men to stand trial next year for aggravated burglary

A Wigan 27-year-old is among three men facing trial for aggravated burglary.
By Charles Graham
Published 5th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
Curtis Fox, of Warrington Road, Wigan, appeared in the dock at Bolton Crown Court along with Warren Fox, 23, of Skylark Close, Southport, and 55-year-old Shaun Hastings to deny the same serious charge.

Warren Fox has also pleaded not guilty to possessing a firearm.

A trial date of February 26 next year was set, with a pre-trial review hearing due to take place on January 12.