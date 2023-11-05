Three men to stand trial next year for aggravated burglary
A Wigan 27-year-old is among three men facing trial for aggravated burglary.
Curtis Fox, of Warrington Road, Wigan, appeared in the dock at Bolton Crown Court along with Warren Fox, 23, of Skylark Close, Southport, and 55-year-old Shaun Hastings to deny the same serious charge.
Warren Fox has also pleaded not guilty to possessing a firearm.
A trial date of February 26 next year was set, with a pre-trial review hearing due to take place on January 12.