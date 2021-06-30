Three off-road bikes seized by police after complaints
Police seized three-off-road bikes after complaints about anti-social behaviour.
Greater Manchester Police's Leigh, Atherton and Hindley team said they took the vehicles on the Poets' estate in Leigh on Tuesday evening.
A spokesman said: "This was in response to further reports from the community about inconsiderate and anti-social behaviour involving off-road bikes, and the owner failing to take heed of a warning that we issued last week.
"It's unacceptable to ride off-road bikes on playing fields and at other locations in the community that pose a danger to the public. We are committed to taking action against those responsible.
"Please continue to tell us who is committing anti-social behaviour in your area so that we can put a stop to it."
Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
