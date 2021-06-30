Three off-road bikes seized by police after complaints

Greater Manchester Police's Leigh, Atherton and Hindley team said they took the vehicles on the Poets' estate in Leigh on Tuesday evening.

A spokesman said: "This was in response to further reports from the community about inconsiderate and anti-social behaviour involving off-road bikes, and the owner failing to take heed of a warning that we issued last week.

"It's unacceptable to ride off-road bikes on playing fields and at other locations in the community that pose a danger to the public. We are committed to taking action against those responsible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bikes seized by police

"Please continue to tell us who is committing anti-social behaviour in your area so that we can put a stop to it."

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.