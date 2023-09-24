Three people arrested after shooting in Wigan borough as main road remains closed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police say a firearm was discharged four times following an attempted assault between two men, which involved a stolen vehicle.

The incident happened at around 1am on Sunday on St Helens Road in Leigh.

Two men, aged 27 and 30, and a 27-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody for questioning.

St Helens Road in Leigh has been closed by the police

St Helens Road remained closed at the junction with Atherleigh Way, close to Pennington Flash, on Sunday afternoon.

There were reports of several police vehicles in the area, the road was taped off and officers were seen wearing white forensic suits.

Motorists were being urged to use alternative routes.

Det Supt Simon Hurst, from Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan district, said: “This is obviously a concerning incident for the local community but we strongly believe it was a targeted and isolated attack.

“Thankfully no-one has been seriously injured, including any members of the public, and despite the concern around a viable firearm being used we have made good progress in the early stages of our investigation.

“A number of scenes will remain in place throughout today whilst we conduct further enquiries and provide reassurance patrols.