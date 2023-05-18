Three people - including a schoolboy - have been arrested in a Wigan police car crime crackdown
Three people have been charged with vehicle-related offences following a police day of action in Wigan.
By Charles Graham
Published 18th May 2023, 07:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 07:59 BST
Connor Wooton, 20, of Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, and Leon Slater, 35, of Abbeywood in Skelmersdale, have both been charged with theft of a motor vehicle.
They have been bailed to appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on August 16.
A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with vehicle interference.
He has been bailed to appear at Wigan and Leigh Youth Court on June 1.