News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK

Three people - including a schoolboy - have been arrested in a Wigan police car crime crackdown

Three people have been charged with vehicle-related offences following a police day of action in Wigan.

By Charles Graham
Published 18th May 2023, 07:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 07:59 BST

Connor Wooton, 20, of Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, and Leon Slater, 35, of Abbeywood in Skelmersdale, have both been charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

Read More
Woman facing trial for Wigan dad Liam Smith’s murder now denies perverting the c...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They have been bailed to appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on August 16.

All three car crime suspects are awaiting court appearances in the months aheadAll three car crime suspects are awaiting court appearances in the months ahead
All three car crime suspects are awaiting court appearances in the months ahead
Most Popular

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with vehicle interference.

He has been bailed to appear at Wigan and Leigh Youth Court on June 1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charges come following an investigation into vehicle crime in the Wigan area and were announced by GMP Wigan West on social media.