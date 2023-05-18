Three people - including a schoolboy - have been arrested in a Wigan police car crime crackdown

Connor Wooton, 20, of Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, and Leon Slater, 35, of Abbeywood in Skelmersdale, have both been charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have been bailed to appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on August 16.

All three car crime suspects are awaiting court appearances in the months ahead

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with vehicle interference.

He has been bailed to appear at Wigan and Leigh Youth Court on June 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad