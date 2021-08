Three to appear in court following death of five-year-old boy found in river

Logan Mwangi was discovered dead in the Ogmore River near Pandy Park in Bridgend after police were called to a report of a missing child at 5.45am on Saturday.

He was taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital, where it was confirmed that he had died.

Police officers discovered Logan’s body on the riverbank and his cause of death was found to be a torn liver, while he had also suffered an internal injury to the back of his head and a broken collarbone, Cardiff Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday.

Newport Crown Court

John Cole, 39, of Sarn, Bridgend, is charged with Logan’s murder and perverting the course of justice.

Angharad Williamson, 30, of Sarn, and a 13-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are charged with perverting the course of justice.

All three are due to appear at Newport Crown Court on Friday.

At Thursday’s hearing, magistrates remanded Cole and Williamson into custody, while the 13-year-old boy was remanded into the care of the local authority.

Charges allege that Cole murdered Logan between July 28 and August 1.

Cole, Williamson and the 13-year-old boy are alleged to have perverted the course of justice on the same dates.

After news of his death emerged, family friends paid tribute to Logan as a “kind, funny, polite, handsome & clever” boy.

People left flowers, tributes, toys and teddies in front of the police cordon by the river.

South Wales Police announced that Cole, Williamson and the boy had been charged shortly before 1am on Thursday.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark O’Shea said: “This is a very harrowing case for all involved and I extend my deepest sympathies to Logan’s family and friends.

“This remains an extensive and sensitive investigation by the Major Crime Investigation Team and I am grateful to the local community for its support and understanding while we have continued to gather evidence across several scenes.

“Legal proceedings are now under way and I want to remind everyone to avoid speculation which may prejudice this investigation.”