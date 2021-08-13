Three Wigan men remanded in custody after mugging

Christopher France-Sergeant, 34, of Ince Green Lane, Ince, 25-year-old Kieron Mercer of Orchard Street, Wigan, and Andrew Stretton, 40, of Alder Lane, Parbold, appeared before Wigan magistrates charged with robbing Paul West of a rucksack on August 4. They were locked up pending a first appearance before a Bolton judge on September 10.

