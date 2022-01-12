Thug awaits fate after double assault admissions
A man has admitted to two attacks and three counts of criminal damage - but a charge of witness intimidation against him has been dropped.
Craig Reid, 33, of Langdale Road, Orrell, had initially denied assaulting Nicola Williams and Lee Grundy by beating on Dean Crescent, Kitt Green, on September 1.
But at his latest appearance at Wigan Magistrates’ Court, he changed his pleas to guilty.
He also admitted to smashing a window belonging to Ms Williams and breaking the window of a car belonging to Denica Grundy all on the same day.
There was a further admission of criminal damage involving a broken £500 door at Ms Williams’s house on June 5 2019 but a charge of intimdiating Ms Williams as a witness on November 26 2020, which Reid had denied, was dismissed by the bench.
He was remanded on conditional bail until his sentence at the same court on January 27.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.