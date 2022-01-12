Thug awaits fate after double assault admissions

Craig Reid, 33, of Langdale Road, Orrell, had initially denied assaulting Nicola Williams and Lee Grundy by beating on Dean Crescent, Kitt Green, on September 1.

But at his latest appearance at Wigan Magistrates’ Court, he changed his pleas to guilty.

He also admitted to smashing a window belonging to Ms Williams and breaking the window of a car belonging to Denica Grundy all on the same day.

Wigan's law courts

There was a further admission of criminal damage involving a broken £500 door at Ms Williams’s house on June 5 2019 but a charge of intimdiating Ms Williams as a witness on November 26 2020, which Reid had denied, was dismissed by the bench.

He was remanded on conditional bail until his sentence at the same court on January 27.