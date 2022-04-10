Thug remanded in custody after admitting to horror attack bid

A young Wigan man has finally pleaded to trying to launch a very serious attack on the eve of his trial.

By Charles Graham
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 3:45 pm

Kieran Barrington, 22, of Forest Avenue, Beech Hill, had been due to appear before a jury after denying knife possession and attempting the unlawful and malicious wounding of Stephen Argent on November 5 last year.

But he changed his pleas and will be sentenced by the same judge at Bolton Crown Court on April 25. He is remanded in custody until then.

Bolton Crown Court