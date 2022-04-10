Kieran Barrington, 22, of Forest Avenue, Beech Hill, had been due to appear before a jury after denying knife possession and attempting the unlawful and malicious wounding of Stephen Argent on November 5 last year.

But he changed his pleas and will be sentenced by the same judge at Bolton Crown Court on April 25. He is remanded in custody until then.