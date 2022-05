James Piper, already an inmate of HMP Preston, had pleaded guilty before Wigan and Leigh magistrates to a single charge of unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm on Lee Dainty during an assault in Wigan on August 23 last year.

Because of the seriousness of the case, it was sent to Bolton Crown Court where a judge gave him the custodial sentence and ordered him to pay £156 to victim services.