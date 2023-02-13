Thug with "flagrant disregard for people or property" is jailed
A young man whom Wigan magistrates say has a "flagrant disregard for people and property" has been given a six-month jail term for threatening unlawful violence.
By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Callum Hugill, 23, of Back Market Street in Leigh, appeared before the bench to change a previous not guilty plea to guilty on a charge concerning threats on March 9 last year.
The offence in turn put him in breach of a conditional discharge the court had previously handed down for being armed in Wigan town centre with a knife also in March 2022.
As well as the prison sentence he has to pay £154 to victim services.