Thugs who threatened and slashed a terrified woman with a machete are jailed

Dale Bailey, 25, of Balmoral Drive, Leigh and a 17-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons, had previously both appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to aggravated burglary.

The younger defendant had also admitted to possessing a bladed weapon.

The raid happened in the early hours of October 19 last year in Warwick Street, Leigh, when two figures wearing masks burst into the woman’s home.

Dale Bailey

A number of items including a mobile phone were taken.

The victim - in her 40s - needed hospital treatment for serious cuts to her hands.

With support from GMP’s dog unit, officers arrested the suspects soon after on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

Bailey was sentenced to eight years’ custody less 34 days’ curfew and the 17-year-old was given four years custody less 80 days’ curfew.

Shortly after the raid Det Sgt Jim Harris of Wigan CID said: “This was a vicious and traumatising attack in the early hours of this morning that caused an awful amount of distress for the victim who suffered serious cuts during the ordeal.”