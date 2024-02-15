TikTok threats: Wigan woman punished for social media abuse
A woman who posted offensive and derogatory messages on TikTok has been given a conditional discharge.
Courtney Swindell, 22, of Hancock Close, Hindley, stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to a charge of harassment in that she published a series of distressing posts between October 1 and December 31 last year about a named woman.
The conditional discharge lasts two years. The bench also issued a restraining order preventing Swindell having contact with her victim and she must pay £111 in costs and a victim services surcharge.