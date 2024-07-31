Southport stabbings LIVE: Blackpool Tower lights up for children killed in Southport knife attack
Dozens of residents were outside Southport mosque with brushes and shovels on Wednesday morning, after violent protests that saw bricks, stones and bottles thrown at police and cars set alight.
The violent protests followed hundreds of people taking part in a peaceful vigil for the stabbing victims outside Southport’s Atkinson arts venue, with many in tears as they laid flowers and cards of remembrance.
As well as the three children who died, eight other youngsters suffered stab wounds and five are in a critical condition, alongside two adults who were also critically injured, police said.
The vigil was followed by the protest outside the mosque as demonstrators chanted far-right slogans and clashed with police in St Luke’s Road.
Merseyside Police said the English Defence League was to blame for the violence after false claims spread online that the suspect was an asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK by boat.
Norman Wallis, chief executive of Southport Pleasureland, said people had travelled from out of town to wreak havoc, leaving locals to clean up the mess.
Videos posted on social media showed people throwing wheelie bins and bricks at officers who held riot shields to push the crowds back.
Dozens of police officers injured, 8 serious
Officers suffered serious injuries when bricks, stones and bottles were thrown and cars were set alight during violent protests following a vigil for three girls killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club.
Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine; Bebe King, six; and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were all fatally stabbed in Southport on Monday, while a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons because of his age, remains in custody accused of murder and attempted murder.
Mr Wallis, who was helping at the junction of Sussex Road and St Luke’s Road on Wednesday, said volunteers joined the clean-up partly in response to a social media plea he put out after witnessing the violence on Tuesday evening.
“It’s like a war scene”
He added: “It’s horrendous what those hooligans have done last night.
“It was like a war scene. People from out of town just causing absolute mayhem.
“People in hoods climbing up lampposts, throwing bricks, they set a police car on fire.
“But none of those people were the people of Southport. The people of Southport are the ones here today cleaning the mess up.
“Those people from out of town – they came in in buses and cars and had a change of clothes. They just started to riot and do this.”
English Defence League to blame, say police
Merseyside Police said “a large group of people – believed to be supporters of the English Defence League” – began to throw items such as bricks towards the mosque in the seaside town at about 7.45pm.
Officers put on helmets and riot gear after stones and bottles were launched at them and police vehicles were damaged and set on fire.
In a post on social media, the force said shops had been “broken into and looted”, adding that “those responsible will be brought to justice”.
Elsie’s mother, Jenni Stancombe, wrote on Facebook: “This is the only thing that I will write, but please please stop the violence in Southport tonight.
“The police have been nothing but heroic these last 24 hours and they and we don’t need this.”
The troubling scenes saw 27 officers taken to hospital, with 12 others being treated and discharged at the scene, North West Ambulance Service said.
Merseyside Police said eight officers suffered serious injuries including fractures, lacerations, a suspected broken nose and concussion.
Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said the officers injured in Tuesday’s protests will “now be unavailable for duty in what is an incredibly busy time for the force”.
The chairman of Merseyside Police Federation, Chris McGlade, said more than 50 officers had been hurt in a “sustained and vicious attack”.
He added: “Police officers are not robots. We are mothers and fathers. Sons and daughters. Husbands, wives and partners.
“We should be going home at the end of our shifts. Not to hospital.”
Lytham Windmill lights up pink for Southport victims
Lytham Windmill was also lit up in pink in
Sharing a picture of the landmark on Facebook, Fylde Council said: “Sending our most heartfelt condolences to our neighbours across the estuary in Southport.
“Lytham Windmill will light up pink tonight in support of all of those affected.”
Drone video: Tower lights up white and pink for Southport
Pictures: Blackpool sends "love and support" to Southport
Blackpool Tower lights up white and pink for Southport attack victims
Blackpool Tower was lit up in white and pink last night in tribute to those killed and injured in Monday’s stabbings in Southport.
Last night, a spokesperson for Blackpool Council said: “We are sending love to Southport.
“Tonight we are lighting The Blackpool Tower in white and pink as a visible show of support for the families of those affected by this terrible tragedy and for the people of Southport who are comforting them.
“With love and deepest sympathy from Blackpool x”
Victims of fatal stabbings in Southport named as families pay tribute
Three girls who were killed in a deadly knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club have been named by police, as families paid tribute to their “little girl” and “princess”.
Merseyside Police issue warning after Southport attacker wrongly named by people online
Merseyside Police have issued a warning after an “incorrect” name for the alleged Southport attacker was widely circulated online.
Taylor Swift fans raise £60,000 for Southport victims
A Taylor Swift fan whose fundraiser for the families and victims of the Southport attack has raised almost £60,000 hopes to relieve them of any “financial burden” while they grieve.
Cristina Jones, from Trowbridge in Wiltshire, started a JustGiving page which has received donations from fans worldwide via the Alder Hay Children’s Charity which supports the hospital where some of the victims are being treated.
“What compelled us was we were thinking about the fact that these families are going through just unimaginable hell right now,” Ms Jones told the PA news agency.
“It feels really nice we’ve done something really positive.
“I firmly believe there’s nothing we can do to make the families feel better because of what they’re going through right now, but if we’ve taken some sort of burden from them, financial or whatever, it’s nice to know that we’ve done what we can do.”
Ms Jones said it was “really lovely” to see US singer Swift share a statement on Instagram paying tribute to the victims, adding: “She’s bringing it to attention and letting the families know she’s well aware and is thinking of them.”
Nursery staff lay flowers in tribute to children
Staff from Natterjacks Day Nursery laid flowers and a heart-shaped artwork, decorated with children’s handprints at the cordon on Hart Street.
A message on the artwork said: “The brightest stars are now dancing with the angels in heaven.
“Shine bright little ones, we will never forget your smiles and laughter.”
People, including children, continued to arrive throughout the morning to lay tributes.
Some were in tears as they walked away.
US singer Taylor Swift “completely in shock”
Taylor Swift says she is "completely in shock" after children attending a dance class inspired by her music were attacked in Southport.
The singer, 34, said in a handwritten post on Instagram that she was in ‘complete shock’.
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper's statement on attacks
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper made a statement on the attacks in the House of Commons today, after earlier laying flowers at the police cordon.
She said “it’s important that police pursue every single avenue” after three children died in a mass stabbing in Southport.
Merseyside Police previously said the attack on Hart Street, which also left five other children and two adults in a critical condition, was not being treated as terror-related.
Asked why, the Home Secretary said: “There is a serious criminal investigation underway because this was a horrific attack.
“It’s important that police pursue every single avenue and that is what Merseyside police are now doing.
“I support Merseyside police in that work, but it’s immensely important that they need to be able to continue that and they will provide updates.
“You’ll understand that I’m not going to say anything that would cut across their investigation or prejudice that investigation as I take that investigation immensely seriously into this truly horrific attack.”