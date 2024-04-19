Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Floral tributes and soft toys have been left propped against the fence at the front of the council bungalow on Marsh Green, in memory of a child who may never have been given a name and whose gender and cause of death the authorities are yet to ascertain.

Five people aged between 20 and 70 were arrested on suspicion of concealing a death and unlawful burial following the grim discovery, emergency services having been called to the address after receiving a “concern for welfare” report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspects have all since been bailed pending further inquiries.

Flowers and toys create a shrine outside the bungalow on Marsh Green

It has since been disclosed that the family living at the home are known to Wigan Council social services.

Investigations also took place at an address on Valley Road in Pemberton and seven days after the investigation was launched, further lines of inquiry continue to be pursued by both detectives and plain-clothes officers.

One resident of Marsh Green told Wigan Today: “It is so sad. People are walking around feeling numb about all this.

A week ago the house was a hive of emergency services activity following the discovery of baby remains

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are so many questions to answer. The poor child. You can see from the number of bouquets and toys left outside the house how much people care.”

Another said: “There has been a lot of police activity round here in the last week which is no surprise. I hope for the child’s sake that they get to the bottom of what has gone on.”

Officers are appealing for anyone with information about the tragedy to get in touch while having assured the public that this is being treated as an isolated incident and scotching rumours that other human remains had been found at the address.

Det Chief Insp John Davies leading the investigation said: “I completely understand why the news of this discovery has shocked the community.

"It really is a tragic set of circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to provide reassurance to those residing locally that our continued presence in the area is simply to ensure we are being as diligent and thorough as possible, and to listen to any concerns you may have, not because there is any risk to the public. I am confident in saying there is no wider threat.

“This is an incredibly complex investigation, and as such is going to take some time to arrive at answers both we and the community want; we are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances leading up to the recovery of the remains. At this stage of our investigation, we have not found any other remains and believe this to be an isolated incident.

“As soon as we are able to confirm further details about the circumstances, we will do so.

"The co-operation and understanding of the community have not gone unnoticed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with any information which they believe could assist the investigation is encouraged to call 101 quoting log 1609 of 10/04/24.