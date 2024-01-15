Transgender Wigan borough woman accused of indecent exposure on the same day in three different years
A transgender Wigan woman has been charged with exposing herself on the same date in three separate years.
David Flynn, who identifies as Denise, 37, of Hilary Avenue, Atherton, is accused of exposing her genitals on September 22 in 2020, 2022 and 2023.
A plea hearing was scheduled for February 2 at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.