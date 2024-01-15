News you can trust since 1853
Transgender Wigan borough woman accused of indecent exposure on the same day three years running

A transgender Wigan woman has been charged with exposing herself on the same date in three separate years.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 15th Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT
David Flynn, who identifies as Denise, 37, of Hilary Avenue, Atherton, is accused of exposing her genitals on September 22 in 2020, 2022 and 2023.

A plea hearing was scheduled for February 2 at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.