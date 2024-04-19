Trial date fixed after Wigan man enters assault and death threat denial

A Wigan 27-year-old has denied attacking and threatening to kill a woman.
By Charles Graham
Published 19th Apr 2024, 12:30 BST
Jonathan Kay, of Helvellyn Road, Billinge, made his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to assaulting Elaine Kay by beating and making a death threat against her on March 2.

A trial date has been set for September 11 this year before which Kay is on conditional bail.