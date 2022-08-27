Trial date for man accused of having indecent images of children and a horse
A man who denies making and possessing images of children will stand trial later this year.
By Gaynor Clarke
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 4:55 am
Daniel Healey, 32, of Crossfield Road, Skelmersdale, is charged with havin 52 prohibited images of children, and making 10 category B images of children and 11 category C images between August 17, 2018 and August 14, 2019.
He is also accused of having an extreme pornographic image of a horse.
Healey pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded on bail until a trial at Stockport Magistrates' Court on December 12.