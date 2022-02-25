Trial date for man accused of high value Wigan house raid
A trial date has been set for young man who denied burgling a Wigan home and making off with valuables including a £27,000 car.
Friday, 25th February 2022, 1:40 pm
Thomas Stewart, 25, of Crompton Street, Scholes, is charged with breaking into an address in Rushwood Park, Standish, on October 8 2020 and took a Ted Baker wallet and the keys to a Volvo V60 which was then driven away.
