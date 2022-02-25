Thomas Stewart, 25, of Crompton Street, Scholes, is charged with breaking into an address in Rushwood Park, Standish, on October 8 2020 and took a Ted Baker wallet and the keys to a Volvo V60 which was then driven away.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.