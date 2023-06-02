News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

Trial date for Wigan man accused of New Year's Eve kidnap and assault is set

A trial date has been set for a Wigan man accused of taking a woman against her will, imprisoning and attacking her.
By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Mark Dunn, 42, of Comet Road, Marsh Green, denied using force or fraud to take the woman, detaining her, strangling her and assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm when he appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge.

Read More
Tattooists in Wigan: These are the 17 highest-rated tattoo studios in the boroug...

The offences are alleged to have happened on December 31. A trial is now due to start on October 30 with a pre-trial preparation hearing fixed for September 29.

Bolton Crown CourtBolton Crown Court
Bolton Crown Court