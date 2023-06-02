Trial date for Wigan man accused of New Year's Eve kidnap and assault is set
A trial date has been set for a Wigan man accused of taking a woman against her will, imprisoning and attacking her.
By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Mark Dunn, 42, of Comet Road, Marsh Green, denied using force or fraud to take the woman, detaining her, strangling her and assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm when he appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge.
The offences are alleged to have happened on December 31. A trial is now due to start on October 30 with a pre-trial preparation hearing fixed for September 29.