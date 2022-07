Dean Braham, 36, of Ratcliffe Street, Springfield, is also charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour on April 30.

He pleaded not guilty to both offences when he appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court and a trial will now be held in the same court on October 17.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court