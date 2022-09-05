Trial date for Wigan woman accused of failing to meet dogs' needs
A Wigan woman will stand trial next year accused of failing to ensure the needs of two dogs were met.
By Gaynor Clarke
Monday, 5th September 2022, 12:30 pm
Scarlett Orlik, 23, of Lincoln Drive, Ashton, is charged with failing to provide a suitable environment and a suitable diet and failing to allow the dogs to exhibit their normal behaviour patterns on March 7.
The bench at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court set a trial date of February 1, 2023 at Bolton Magistrates' Court.
She was remanded on unconditional bail until then.