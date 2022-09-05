News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Trial date for Wigan woman accused of failing to meet dogs' needs

A Wigan woman will stand trial next year accused of failing to ensure the needs of two dogs were met.

By Gaynor Clarke
Monday, 5th September 2022, 12:30 pm
Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court
Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Scarlett Orlik, 23, of Lincoln Drive, Ashton, is charged with failing to provide a suitable environment and a suitable diet and failing to allow the dogs to exhibit their normal behaviour patterns on March 7.

Read More

Read More
Crown court date for unlicensed Wigan driver who failed to stop for police

The bench at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court set a trial date of February 1, 2023 at Bolton Magistrates' Court.

She was remanded on unconditional bail until then.