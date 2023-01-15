Trial date for woman who denies being a passenger in an illegally taken car
A trial date has been set for a woman who denies being in a car she knew to have been taken without the owner's consent.
By Charles Graham
Natalie Carruthers, 37, of Charterhouse Road, Ince, stood before borough justices to plead not guilty to the single charge of allowing herself to be carried in an illegally-taken Audi A3 on May 3 last year.
She was given bail on condition that she sleeps at her home address until a trial which takes place at the same court on April 18.