News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Trial date is fixed for Wigan woman who denies threatening her neighbour

A trial date has been set for a woman who denies menacing a Wigan neighbour.

By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

At her latest appearance before Wigan magistrates, Lisa Fisher, 40, of Rathen Avenue, Ince, stood before borough justices to enter a not guilty plea to the single charge of harassing Glynn Rostron, using abusive, threatening or insulting language or behaviour on January 29 last year.

Read More
Police hunt gunman after victim was hospitalised in targeted attack

The bench adjourned the hearing until a trial on March 23, before which Fisher is on bail conditional that she has no contact with the complainant.

Wigan Magistrates' Court