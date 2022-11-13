Trial date is fixed for Wigan woman who denies threatening her neighbour
A trial date has been set for a woman who denies menacing a Wigan neighbour.
By Charles Graham
At her latest appearance before Wigan magistrates, Lisa Fisher, 40, of Rathen Avenue, Ince, stood before borough justices to enter a not guilty plea to the single charge of harassing Glynn Rostron, using abusive, threatening or insulting language or behaviour on January 29 last year.
The bench adjourned the hearing until a trial on March 23, before which Fisher is on bail conditional that she has no contact with the complainant.