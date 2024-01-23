Trial date is set for Wigan 23-year-old who denies sexual assault charge
A November trial date has been set for a Wigan 23-year-old who denies sexual assault.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ryan Simpkin, of Chatham Street, Ince, has previously pleaded not guilty to sexually touching a woman over the age of 16 without consent on October 28 or 29 2022.
He also denies the assault by beating of Paul McGuire on October 29.
Borough justices remanded him on conditional bail until his trial at the same court on November 5.