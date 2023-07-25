Trial date set as man pleads not guilty to murdering Wigan dad in Leeds

Andrew Weston, 44, of Sandford Road, Leeds, appeared at Leeds Crown Court today, via video link from HMP Leeds, accused of the murder of Ian Aspinall.

He spoke to confirm his name and date of birth, and entered a not guilty plea.

Ian Aspinall

His trial, which is expected to last for five days, will begin on January 8.

Mr Aspinall, 50, was taken to hospital in a critical condition on June 21 after reports of an assault at a property on Sandford Road, Kirkstall, the previous morning.

Despite efforts to save him, he died in hospital the following day.

Mr Aspinall hailed from Standish, but had moved to Leeds to be nearer to his son.

