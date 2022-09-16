Trial date set as young Wigan man denies rape
A Wigan man has denied committing rape when he was an 18-year-old.
By Charles Graham
Friday, 16th September 2022, 4:55 am
On his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge, 21-year-old Nathan Owen, of Market Street in Hindley, entered a not guilty plea to the single charge relating to an offence alleged to have been committed on September 22 2019.
He was bailed pending a plea and directions hearing takes place on November 1.
A date for a five-day trial was also set for August 7 next year.