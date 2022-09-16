News you can trust since 1853
Trial date set as young Wigan man denies rape

A Wigan man has denied committing rape when he was an 18-year-old.

By Charles Graham
Friday, 16th September 2022, 4:55 am

On his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge, 21-year-old Nathan Owen, of Market Street in Hindley, entered a not guilty plea to the single charge relating to an offence alleged to have been committed on September 22 2019.

He was bailed pending a plea and directions hearing takes place on November 1.

A date for a five-day trial was also set for August 7 next year.