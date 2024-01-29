Trial date set for 21-year-old Wigan woman who denies two assaults
A Wigan 21-year-old has denied assaulting two people and criminal damage.
Chloe Smith, from Hindley, made a fresh appearance before borough justices to plead not guilty to the common assault of Mia Heyes and Joshua Marsh and also causing £700 damage to Ms Heyes's front door on March 13 last year.
A July 30 date at the same court was set for the trial, before which Smith is on unconditional bail.