Trial date set for 21-year-old Wigan woman who denies two assaults

A Wigan 21-year-old has denied assaulting two people and criminal damage.
By Charles Graham
Published 29th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
Chloe Smith, from Hindley, made a fresh appearance before borough justices to plead not guilty to the common assault of Mia Heyes and Joshua Marsh and also causing £700 damage to Ms Heyes's front door on March 13 last year.

A July 30 date at the same court was set for the trial, before which Smith is on unconditional bail.