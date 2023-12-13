A 36-year-old man from Haydock has appeared before a judge accused of committing a catalogue of child sex offences.

James Blundell, of Wesley Avenue, Haydock is charged with nine counts of sexual offences against a child under 13, three counts of making indecent images of a child under 13 and a breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Although he has yet to enter pleas, a trial date of May 15 was set for next year at Liverpool Crown Court.

