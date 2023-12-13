News you can trust since 1853
Trial date set for local man accused of a series of child sex offences

A 36-year-old man from Haydock has appeared before a judge accused of committing a catalogue of child sex offences.
By Charles Graham
Published 13th Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT
James Blundell, of Wesley Avenue, Haydock is charged with nine counts of sexual offences against a child under 13, three counts of making indecent images of a child under 13 and a breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Although he has yet to enter pleas, a trial date of May 15 was set for next year at Liverpool Crown Court.

A pre-trial preparation hearing is also fixed for January 22 before which Blundell is remanded in custody.