Trial date set for local man accused of a series of child sex offences
A 36-year-old man from Haydock has appeared before a judge accused of committing a catalogue of child sex offences.
James Blundell, of Wesley Avenue, Haydock is charged with nine counts of sexual offences against a child under 13, three counts of making indecent images of a child under 13 and a breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Although he has yet to enter pleas, a trial date of May 15 was set for next year at Liverpool Crown Court.