Trial date set for man accused of assault causing actual bodily harm
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A borough man has pleaded not guilty to carrying out an assault which caused actual bodily harm.
Philip Bell, 55, of St Helens Road, Leigh, is alleged to have attacked Joshua Richardson on January 3.
A trial will be held at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on September 29, 2025.
He was remanded on conditional bail.