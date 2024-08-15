Trial date set for pair accused of sending threatening or offensive messages
A Wigan woman has denied sending threatening messages to two people.
Amy Roper, 29, of Wilson Avenue, Gidlow, appeared before borough magistrates to plead not guilty to sending Facebook messages and/or voice notes to a man and woman which were likely to cause distress or anxiety on or around May 2 last year.
She was released on unconditional bail until a trial takes place at the same court on November 5.
Jamie Ellison, 34, of the same address as Roper, has also denied sending an offensive/indecent/obscene/menacing message on the same occasion.
He too has been unconditionally bailed until the same date.