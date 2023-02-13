Matthew Griffin, of Kimberley Street in Springfield, will face a June 12 trial at the borough's magistrates' court after pleading not guilty to assaulting Rebecca Adamson by beating in Hindley on December 28 and intentionally strangling her two days later.

He has, however, admitted to damaging a door – to the tune of £100 – belonging to Ms Adamson on December 29 and will be dealt with for that at the end of the trial.