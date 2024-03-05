Trial date set for Wigan borough teen accused of kidnap and blackmail

A teenager is due to stand trial later spring after denying charges of kidnap, false imprisonment, assault and blackmail.
By Charles Graham
Published 5th Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT
The 16-year-old from Tyldesley, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge having already pleaded not guilty before magistrates to charges of actual bodily harm, abduction and illegally detaining a named male on August 18 and also blackmail of a named woman on the same date.

A March 22 case management hearing comes next with the trial date set for April 8.