Trial date set for Wigan borough woman accused of several assaults
A woman accused of multiple assaults will stand trial after entering pleas of not guilty.
Amy Roberts, 29, of Spring Gardens, Atherton, faces two charges of common assault on one woman on January 8 and 15; assaulting another woman by beating her on January 8; and the common assault of a man on January 15.
She is also alleged to have carried out criminal damage to windows on January 15.
The next hearing in the case will take place at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on February 28.