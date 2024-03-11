Trial date set for Wigan man accused of burglary
A judge has remanded a Wigan 37-year-old into custody after he appeared in court to plead not guilty to burglary.
Shaun Bilsborough, of St Mary’s Road, Aspull, denied the charge against him and a trial date of July 30 this year was set.
A case management hearing will also be held on April 29 and before then at least the defendant will be kept behind bars.