Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is alleged that Roy Bannister, of Worsley Street, Pemberton, caused Sarah Taylor actual bodily harm during an attack on January 29, having previously assaulted her at some point in November.

He is further charged with smashing Ms Taylor's mobile phone, causing £120 damage, and threatened the complainant with a weapon, also in November.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bolton Crown Court

Making his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge, Bannister pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

Leona Byrne-Fletcher, 30, of Troutbeck Rise, Pemberton, also appeared to deny causing Ms Fletcher ABH on January 29.