Trial date set for Wigan man and woman facing assault charges

A trial date has been set for a 33-year-old Wigan man who denies two assaults, criminal damage and making threats while armed with an offensive weapon.
By Charles Graham
Published 10th Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It is alleged that Roy Bannister, of Worsley Street, Pemberton, caused Sarah Taylor actual bodily harm during an attack on January 29, having previously assaulted her at some point in November.

Read More
Police officer living in Wigan convicted of corruption

He is further charged with smashing Ms Taylor's mobile phone, causing £120 damage, and threatened the complainant with a weapon, also in November.

Bolton Crown CourtBolton Crown Court
Bolton Crown Court
Most Popular

Making his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge, Bannister pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

Leona Byrne-Fletcher, 30, of Troutbeck Rise, Pemberton, also appeared to deny causing Ms Fletcher ABH on January 29.

A trial date for both of them was set for July 29 this year.