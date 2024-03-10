Trial date set for Wigan man and woman facing assault charges
A trial date has been set for a 33-year-old Wigan man who denies two assaults, criminal damage and making threats while armed with an offensive weapon.
It is alleged that Roy Bannister, of Worsley Street, Pemberton, caused Sarah Taylor actual bodily harm during an attack on January 29, having previously assaulted her at some point in November.
He is further charged with smashing Ms Taylor's mobile phone, causing £120 damage, and threatened the complainant with a weapon, also in November.