George Roberts, 30 of Bryn Gates, Bamfurlong, stood in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to plead not guilty to two charges brought under the 1990 Environmental Protection Act.

The first is that he dumped a handsaw, take-away packaging, cans and bottles, a piece of carpet, a handheld vacuum cleaner, leaves, the inside of an iPhone box and other miscellaneous pieces of plastic and waste at the rear of Carr Common Road, Hindley Green, on September 29 2020.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

The second is that he failed to provide requested documentation to the waste regulation authority - namely Wigan Council - by a deadline of October 27 that year, which is itself a breach of the act.

The case was adjourned for a May 17 trial at the same court before which Roberts is on bail.