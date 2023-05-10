News you can trust since 1853
Trial date set for Wigan man who denies attacking two people

A Wigan man accused of assaulting two people by beating them will stand trial in September.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 10th May 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Dean Lyon, 37, of Oak Avenue, Abram, has pleaded not guilty to attacking the pair at a property in Ince on November 29.

A trial has now been scheduled to take place at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on September 11.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' CourtWigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court
Lyon was remanded on bail until then, with conditions not to contact the complainants and to sleep at his home address each night.