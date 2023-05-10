Trial date set for Wigan man who denies attacking two people
A Wigan man accused of assaulting two people by beating them will stand trial in September.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 10th May 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Dean Lyon, 37, of Oak Avenue, Abram, has pleaded not guilty to attacking the pair at a property in Ince on November 29.
A trial has now been scheduled to take place at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on September 11.
Lyon was remanded on bail until then, with conditions not to contact the complainants and to sleep at his home address each night.