Trial date set for Wigan man who denies make phone threats to two relatives
A Wigan man has denied making threatening phone calls to two family members.
John Geraghty, 52, of Whelley, appeared before Manchester justices to plead not guilty to making the malicious communications on Boxing Day 2023 also to harassing one of the women between January 7 and 8.
The case was adjourned until a trial at the same court on March 7, before which Geraghty has been remanded in custody.