Trial date set for Wigan teen accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent
A 17-year-old boy from the borough will stand trial next year accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
It follows an alleged incident in Bolton on August 30.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has pleaded not guilty and a trial will be held at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on February 2.
He was remanded on conditional bail.