Trial date set for Wigan teen accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent

A 17-year-old boy from the borough will stand trial next year accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 20th Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT
It follows an alleged incident in Bolton on August 30.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has pleaded not guilty and a trial will be held at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on February 2.

He was remanded on conditional bail.