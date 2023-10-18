Trial date set for Wigan woman accused of assault
A Wigan woman accused of assault will stand trial in the spring.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 18th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Rebecca Pownall, 30, of Church Avenue, Bickershaw, is charged with assaulting Lisa Parry by beating her on January 6.
She pleaded not guilty earlier this year and a trial is now scheduled to be held at Bolton Magistrates' Court on April 15.
Pownall was remanded on bail by justices, with conditions not to contact the complainant directly or indirectly or to enter a named street in Platt Bridge.