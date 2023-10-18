News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Trial date set for Wigan woman accused of assault

A Wigan woman accused of assault will stand trial in the spring.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 18th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Rebecca Pownall, 30, of Church Avenue, Bickershaw, is charged with assaulting Lisa Parry by beating her on January 6.

She pleaded not guilty earlier this year and a trial is now scheduled to be held at Bolton Magistrates' Court on April 15.

Pownall was remanded on bail by justices, with conditions not to contact the complainant directly or indirectly or to enter a named street in Platt Bridge.