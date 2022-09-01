News you can trust since 1853
Trial date set for Wigan woman accused of flouting coronavirus rules

A Wigan woman accused of breaking Covid-19 rules by going to a Bonfire Night event will stand trial later this year.

By Gaynor Clarke
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 4:55 am

Lauren Capstick-Saunt, 27, of Hamilton Road, Ashton, has pleaded not guilty to breaching regulations by attending an event with more than two people at Garswood and Simms Road Labour Club on November 5, 2020.

At the time, there were rules in place limiting the number of people who could meet to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Wigan magistrates have now set a trial date of December 13.