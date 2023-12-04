Trial date set for Wigan woman who denies fly-tipping
A Wigan woman who denies fly-tipping will be tried next summer.
Jayne Guest, 51, of Medlock Way, Platt Bridge, appeared before borough justices to face a single charge under the 1990 Environmental Protection Act that she dumped four bin bags of general household waste on a footpath on Algernon Street, Hindley, on February 3 2020 when she was not covered by a waste management licence.
At her court hearing she entered a not guilty plea and a trial date of August 1 2024 was set.