Trial date set for young Wigan woman accused of peddling drugs
An August 2023 trial date has been set for a young Wigan woman accused of peddling cocaine and cannabis.
By Charles Graham
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 12:30 pm
Samantha Cunliffe, 25, of Linney Square in Scholes, denied the charges of possessing the class A and B substances on appearing before a Bolton Crown Court judge and the case was adjourned until October 19 for a short hearing and the trial beginning August 16 next year.
A co-accused, Ben Smith, 27, of Scholes in Scholes, faces the same charges but has yet to enter a plea.