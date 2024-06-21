Trial later this year for man who denies launching savage attack
A Wigan borough 38-year-old has denied launching a vicious attack.
Gareth Thomas, of Wordsworth Avenue, Atherton, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to intending to cause John Rourke grievous bodily harm (the most serious form of assault after attempted murder and also known as section 18 wounding).
He also denied an alternative charge of wounding without intent.
A trial date of November 11 was set this year, with Thomas back in court firstly on August 19 for a case management hearing.