Trial of man accused of being armed with a knife in Tesco set for next summer
A man who denies being armed with a knife in a Wigan supermarket will only go on trial next summer.
By Charles Graham
Friday, 7th October 2022, 12:30 pm
- 1 min read
Kirk Makin, 40, of Broadway, Hindley, is charged with having the weapon in Tesco on November 15 last year.
He has since entered a not guilty plea and was due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court this month, but due to the ongoing barristers' strike it has been adjourned until June 7 2023 until which time he is on bail.