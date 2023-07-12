Shane Evans, 26, and Joanne Washtington, 45, of Oak Avenue, Golborne, have pleaded not guilty to failing to prevent the dog from attacking John Anders on May 29 2021 in Nook Lane.

Wigan justices sent the case to be heard at Bolton Crown Court where the trial was originally to have taken place in September last year.

It was then adjourned until June this year, then rescheduled to July 10 and now it has been moved to July 10 2024, with a pre-trial preparation hearing fixed for June 10 that year.