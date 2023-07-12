News you can trust since 1853
Trial of pair accused of having an out-of-control pitbull that savaged a man is delayed for almost a year

The trial of a Wigan man and woman who deny having an out-of-control pit bull which savaged another man has been delayed by another 11 months.
By Charles Graham
Published 12th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Shane Evans, 26, and Joanne Washtington, 45, of Oak Avenue, Golborne, have pleaded not guilty to failing to prevent the dog from attacking John Anders on May 29 2021 in Nook Lane.

Wigan justices sent the case to be heard at Bolton Crown Court where the trial was originally to have taken place in September last year.

Bolton Crown CourtBolton Crown Court
It was then adjourned until June this year, then rescheduled to July 10 and now it has been moved to July 10 2024, with a pre-trial preparation hearing fixed for June 10 that year.

The pair are on bail until then.