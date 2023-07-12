Trial of pair accused of having an out-of-control pitbull that savaged a man is delayed for almost a year
The trial of a Wigan man and woman who deny having an out-of-control pit bull which savaged another man has been delayed by another 11 months.
By Charles Graham
Published 12th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Shane Evans, 26, and Joanne Washtington, 45, of Oak Avenue, Golborne, have pleaded not guilty to failing to prevent the dog from attacking John Anders on May 29 2021 in Nook Lane.
Wigan justices sent the case to be heard at Bolton Crown Court where the trial was originally to have taken place in September last year.