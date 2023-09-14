Connor Davenport, 23, of Poolstock Lane, Worsley Mesnes, first stood before justices early last year to plead not guilty to possession of cocaine, cannabis and the horse tranquillizer ketamine with intent to supply them on May 25 2019.

Since then his case at Bolton Crown Court and now Manchester Crown Court has been delayed several times and at the latest hearing it was decided that there was no court time until it could take place on January 15 next year.